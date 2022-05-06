Inpatient medical bills paid by private insurance vs. Medicare: Comparison by state

Private insurance plans in the U.S. paid 242 percent of what Medicare would have paid for the same medical services at inpatient facilities in 2020, the 2022 National Hospital Price Transparency Study by Rand found.
The study analyzed the average allowed amount paid by a commercial insurance plan compared to what Medicare would have paid for the same services by state.
This data is included in a new dashboard called Sage Transparency, which was launched by the Employers' Forum of Indiana.
Prices paid by commercial health insurance plans relative to Medicare at inpatient facilities by state:
Note: Data for Maryland is unavailable.
1. Kansas: 325 percent
2. Florida: 312 percent
3. West Virginia: 306 percent
4. Indiana: 298 percent
5. Georgia: 294 percent
6. South Carolina: 291 percent
7. Arizona: 290 percent
8. Colorado: 288 percent
9. Virginia: 286 percent
10. Ohio: 285 percent
11. Montana: 282 percent
12. Delaware: 281
13. Nevada: 274 percent
14. New York: 273 percent
15. Idaho: 266 percent (tie)
15. Minnesota: 266 percent (tie)
17. Alabama: 262 percent
18. Maine: 261 percent (tie)
18. California: 262 percent (tie)
20. Wisconsin: 259 percent
21. Nebraska: 258 percent
22. New Mexico: 253 percent
23. North Dakota: 245 percent (tie)
23. Missouri: 245 percent (tie)
25. New Jersey: 240 percent
26. Louisiana: 238 percent
27. Texas: 236 percent
28. Oregon: 227 percent
29. Wyoming: 226 percent
30. Kentucky: 223 percent
31. South Dakota: 221 percent (tie)
31. Tennessee: 221 percent (tie)
33. Illinois: 220 percent
34. Michigan: 219 percent
35. Pennsylvania: 218 percent
36. North Carolina: 216 percent
37. Washington: 214 percent
38. Alaska: 212 percent
39. Connecticut: 209 percent
40. Rhode Island: 202 percent
41. Hawaii: 200 percent
42. New Hampshire: 188 percent
43. Oklahoma: 184 percent
44. Iowa: 180 percent
44. Massachusetts: 180 percent
46. Utah: 176 percent
47. Arkansas: 168 percent
48. Mississippi: 163 percent
49. Vermont: 162 percent