Inpatient medical bills paid by private insurance vs. Medicare: Comparison by state

Private insurance plans in the U.S. paid 242 percent of what Medicare would have paid for the same medical services at inpatient facilities in 2020, the 2022 National Hospital Price Transparency Study by Rand found.

The study analyzed the average allowed amount paid by a commercial insurance plan compared to what Medicare would have paid for the same services by state.

This data is included in a new dashboard called Sage Transparency, which was launched by the Employers' Forum of Indiana.

Prices paid by commercial health insurance plans relative to Medicare at inpatient facilities by state:

Note: Data for Maryland is unavailable.

1. Kansas: 325 percent

2. Florida: 312 percent

3. West Virginia: 306 percent

4. Indiana: 298 percent

5. Georgia: 294 percent

6. South Carolina: 291 percent

7. Arizona: 290 percent

8. Colorado: 288 percent

9. Virginia: 286 percent

10. Ohio: 285 percent

11. Montana: 282 percent

12. Delaware: 281

13. Nevada: 274 percent

14. New York: 273 percent

15. Idaho: 266 percent (tie)

15. Minnesota: 266 percent (tie)

17. Alabama: 262 percent

18. Maine: 261 percent (tie)

18. California: 262 percent (tie)

20. Wisconsin: 259 percent

21. Nebraska: 258 percent

22. New Mexico: 253 percent

23. North Dakota: 245 percent (tie)

23. Missouri: 245 percent (tie)

25. New Jersey: 240 percent

26. Louisiana: 238 percent

27. Texas: 236 percent

28. Oregon: 227 percent

29. Wyoming: 226 percent

30. Kentucky: 223 percent

31. South Dakota: 221 percent (tie)

31. Tennessee: 221 percent (tie)

33. Illinois: 220 percent

34. Michigan: 219 percent

35. Pennsylvania: 218 percent

36. North Carolina: 216 percent

37. Washington: 214 percent

38. Alaska: 212 percent

39. Connecticut: 209 percent

40. Rhode Island: 202 percent

41. Hawaii: 200 percent

42. New Hampshire: 188 percent

43. Oklahoma: 184 percent

44. Iowa: 180 percent

44. Massachusetts: 180 percent

46. Utah: 176 percent

47. Arkansas: 168 percent

48. Mississippi: 163 percent

49. Vermont: 162 percent