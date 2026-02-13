Inflation eases to 2.4%: What healthcare leaders should know 

Inflation eased more than expected in January, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ latest Consumer Price Index report released Feb. 13.

The annual inflation rate was 2.4% last month, down from 2.7% in December. Economists had forecasted inflation would come in closer to 2.5% this month, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Core inflation rose 2.5% year over year, with prices increasing 0.3% in January. Energy prices fell 1.5% in January, helping offset increases in shelter, which rose 0.2% for the month.

The medical care index rose 0.3% in January and is up 3.2% year over year. Hospital services increased 0.9% for the month, while prescription drug prices were flat.

For healthcare leaders, moderating inflation offers some relief, but medical care services inflation continues to outpace the overall rate. Elevated interest rates, ongoing labor pressures and potential supply cost increases remain key areas of focus as health systems plan capital spending and margin strategies for 2026.