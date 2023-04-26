Indiana system freezes hiring, will reduce pay for workers

South Bend, Ind.-based Beacon Health System has instituted a hiring freeze and will reduce hourly pay for many contracted workers, according to an internal letter sent to staff obtained by NPR member station WVPE.

The reduction in pay is slated to begin in late May, according to the letter.

The change comes as Beacon reported a net operating loss of $18.8 million in the fiscal year ended Dec. 31. It also comes after the health system raised its base entry-level pay to $15 per hour, effective Oct. 10, 2021. The pay increase applied to current employees and all new hires across more than 170 different titles. Beacon also boosted its pay for nurses by up to $17 in 2021, according to WVPE.

In a written statement shared with the station, the health system said it is no longer able to pay elevated wages for staff, and it has "notified and are meeting one-on-one with the affected clinicians. We are committed to staying competitive and ahead of market average pay for these clinical roles."

Hourly pay for workers will be reduced by $3 for those with a three-year contract and by $7 for those with a five-year contract, Beacon said, according to WVPE.

Following the announcement about the pay decrease, some nurses are discussing unionization, according to ABC affiliate WBND

WVPE reported that Beacon is making other cost-savings efforts, including closing its clinic in Edwardsburg, Mich., on May 30 and shuttering its pediatric endocrinology services in early July due to "low patient volumes."

Beacon's website states the health system has more than 7,000 employees in Indiana and Michigan.