Illinois hospital closes child care center

Pittsfield, Ill.-based Illini Community Hospital, part of Quincy, Ill.-based Blessing Health System, has shared plans to close its child care center Feb. 28, 2025.

The closure comes due to recruitment challenges for finding qualified early-learning teachers and other employees, along with costs for maintaining and administering the center, according to a Nov. 19 news release.

"[D]ue to challenges in recruiting additional staff, we have been unable to deliver services to the level for which we strive, and have been unable to increase enrollment to the point where the center could break even financially," Holly Jones, RN, MSN, administrator for Illini Community Hospital, said in the release. "To break even without an enrollment increase would require a fee increase that would be unsustainable for our families."

The closure will affect 12 employees, 52 children and 45 families that are enrolled either full time, part time or as needed.

The system added that affected employees have been offered help in finding other jobs they are qualified for at the hospital or health system. The hospital has also connected with the families and encouraged them to contact the West Central Illinois Child Care Connection for other potential child care options prior to the closure.