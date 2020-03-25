ID error causes Florida to incorrectly pay Medicaid organizations

Florida made almost $4 million in incorrect payments to Medicaid managed care organizations, according to an audit by HHS' Office of Inspector General.

The error happened because Florida was making capitation payments on behalf of beneficiaries who were incorrectly assigned more than one Medicaid identification number. OIG said Florida required a matching algorithm that was significantly more complex than the one it was using.

The audit covered about $43.2 billion in Medicaid capitation payments made between 2014 and 2017. Florida agreed to refund the federal government.

More articles on healthcare finance:

CMS provides reporting exemptions for Medicare payment programs

Trump signs $100B coronavirus relief plan: 5 things to know

Hospitals face financial fallout from COVID-19: 6 things to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.