How to improve US healthcare: experts weigh in

CNN convened six healthcare experts to name one aspect of the U.S. healthcare system ripe for improvement. Two of the answers focused on Medicaid and have been combined in this summary.

The experts pooled included bestselling author and nurse Theresa Brown, PhD, BSN, RN; infectious disease expert Dr. Syra Madad; and Jennifer Lee, MD, former Medicaid director in Virginia and now chief medical officer at advocacy group Alliance of Community Health Plans.

Five takeaways:

1. Keep the expansion of Medicaid, notably when COVID-19 is no longer considered a public health emergency and many Americans could face a loss of coverage.

2. Federally mandate appropriate ratios of nurses to patients.

3. Increase competition in outpatient care.

4. Diversify the physician pool to improve health outcomes for minorities.

5. Make better messaging on science a priority.

More details can be found here.: