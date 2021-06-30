How much each state spends per capita on healthcare

New York spent the most per person on healthcare in 2018, while South Dakota spent the least, according to an analysis of Census Bureau data conducted by 24/7 Wall Street Media.

For the report, the company reviewed the detailed healthcare spending by state governments provided in the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2018 Annual Survey of State and Local Finances, the most recent data available.

Here is a breakdown of how much each state spends on healthcare per capita:

Alabama — $1,859

Alaska — $3,150

Arizona — $1,676

Arkansas — $2,522

California — $3,109

Colorado — $1,680

Connecticut — $1,371

Delaware — $2,988

Florida — $1,451

Georgia — $1,262

Hawaii — $2,401

Idaho — $1,380

Illinois — $1,504

Indiana — $1,894

Iowa — $2,434

Kansas — $2,257

Kentucky — $2,919

Louisiana — $2,621

Maine — $1,986

Maryland — $2,028

Massachusetts — $3,082

Michigan — $1,900

Minnesota — $2,436

Mississippi — $2,561

Missouri — $2,217

Montana — $2,192

Nebraska — $1,203

Nevada — $1,272

New Hampshire — $1,450

New Jersey — $2,142

New Mexico — $3,405

New York — $3,698

North Carolina — $1,588

North Dakota — $1,849

Ohio — $2,527

Oklahoma — $1,676

Oregon — $2,375

Pennsylvania — $2,370

Rhode Island — $2,890

South Carolina — $1,966

South Dakota —$1,046

Tennessee — $1,623

Texas — $1,509

Utah — $1,712

Vermont — $2,430

Virginia — $1,944

Washington — $2,110

West Virginia — $2,345

Wisconsin — $2,098

Wyoming — $1,817