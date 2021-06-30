How much each state spends per capita on healthcare

New York spent the most per person on healthcare in 2018, while South Dakota spent the least, according to an analysis of Census Bureau data conducted by 24/7 Wall Street Media.
For the report, the company reviewed the detailed healthcare spending by state governments provided in the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2018 Annual Survey of State and Local Finances, the most recent data available.
Here is a breakdown of how much each state spends on healthcare per capita:
Alabama — $1,859
Alaska — $3,150
Arizona — $1,676
Arkansas — $2,522
California — $3,109
Colorado — $1,680
Connecticut — $1,371
Delaware — $2,988
Florida — $1,451
Georgia — $1,262
Hawaii — $2,401
Idaho — $1,380
Illinois — $1,504
Indiana — $1,894
Iowa — $2,434
Kansas — $2,257
Kentucky — $2,919
Louisiana — $2,621
Maine — $1,986
Maryland — $2,028
Massachusetts — $3,082
Michigan — $1,900
Minnesota — $2,436
Mississippi — $2,561
Missouri — $2,217
Montana — $2,192
Nebraska — $1,203
Nevada — $1,272
New Hampshire — $1,450
New Jersey — $2,142
New Mexico — $3,405
New York — $3,698
North Carolina — $1,588
North Dakota — $1,849
Ohio — $2,527
Oklahoma — $1,676
Oregon — $2,375
Pennsylvania — $2,370
Rhode Island — $2,890
South Carolina — $1,966
South Dakota —$1,046
Tennessee — $1,623
Texas — $1,509
Utah — $1,712
Vermont — $2,430
Virginia — $1,944
Washington — $2,110
West Virginia — $2,345
Wisconsin — $2,098
Wyoming — $1,817