How healthcare CFO tenures stack up against other industries

The average CFO's tenure is 4.7 years, according to a recent report from Crist Kolder Associates.

The executive recruiting firm examines the backgrounds and measures turnover of C-suite executives in a portfolio of 671 Fortune 500 and S&P 500 companies, 10.1% of which are healthcare organizations. Analysts tracked data from Jan. 1, 1995, through Aug. 1, 2024, to compile this year's Volatility Report.

Here is the average CFO tenure by industry:

1. Technology - 5.2 years

2. Financial - 4.5 years

T-3. Healthcare - 4.9 years

T-3. Industrial - 4.9 years

T-3. Services - 4.9 years

6. Consumer - 4.5 years

7. Energy - 3.7 years