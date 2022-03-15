Hospitals inconsistently billing for telestroke services, study finds

Billing for Medicare telestroke increased significantly in emergency departments in urban and rural hospitals a year after the implementation of the Furthering Access to Stroke Telemedicine Act, a March Health Affairs study found.

However, the study also found significant underbilling and incorrect billing with the telestroke expansion.

The FAST Act was passed in 2018 and took effect in 2019. It expanded Medicare payment for telemedicine consultations for telestroke from only in rural areas to both urban and rural areas. At the time, only a small number of hospitals with telestroke ability had billed Medicare for the service.

The study analyzed Medicare fee-for-service claims between January 2016 and March 2021.

"Our findings suggest that in shaping the future of Medicare telemedicine payment, simplifying payment rules would help ensure that expanded reimbursement improves access to timely, effective care," the study said.

