Hospital Sisters Health System reports $67M loss from operations in FY 2022

Springfield, Ill.-based Hospital Sisters Health System reported a slight revenue increase and a multimillion-dollar loss from operations for the 2022 fiscal year's end on June 30.

The 15-hospital health system has nearly 2,300 physician partners serving 14 communities in Illinois and Wisconsin.

Five things to know:

1. HSHS reported a $67 million loss from operations, a 156 percent drop from 2021, when the health system had $119.1 million in income from operations.

2. Revenue hit $2.86 billion, up 2.3 percent from 2021. Patient service revenue increased from $2.57 billion to nearly $2.72 billion in 2022.

3. Salaries, wages and benefits were up slightly to nearly $1.2 billion for the year, compared to nearly $1.1 billion last year.

4. Supplies, professional fees and other expenses grew from nearly $1.4 billion in 2021 to $1.5 billion in 2022.

5. Cash and cash equivalents have dropped from nearly $100.9 million in 2021 to $91 million for the 2022 fiscal year.