Hospital patient volumes up (almost) everywhere

Patient volumes are climbing for most hospitals across the U.S. as hospitals direct more care outpatient and alleviate capacity constraints.

Recent data from Strata Decision Technology and reported by Kaufman Hall shows how much hospital volumes have increased nationwide over the last three years:

Inpatient: 9.3%

Observation: 7.8%

Emergency: 8.5%

Outpatient: 7.2%

Inpatient admissions increased the most from 2023 to 2024 in the Midwest, at 5.1%. Outpatient volumes rocketed 7.8% in the south and 8.1% in the West while emergency department volumes grew the most in the West, at 4.1%.

There were a few areas, however, where patient volumes decreased. Hospitals in the northeast reported a 4% drop in emergency department volume and 3.7% drop in observation patient volume. Emergency visits in the Midwest and South also dropped slightly year over year.

The increase in outpatient volumes shows "hospitals' investments in outpatient care appear to be paying off," according to the report.

Hospitals and health systems have been deploying various strategies to add capacity, including new hospital buildings and clinics. They're also integrating artificial intelligence-driven technology to improve patient flow and alleviate cognitive burden on caregivers. Scott Ulrich, vice president of finance at Houston Methodist Hospital, recently shared his organization's approach with Becker's.

"We are leveraging computer vision, a subset of AI, to help improve our understanding of time stamps, case durations, scheduling behaviors, and in turn drive operational changes resulting in better OR utilization, capacity management and reduction of overtime," he said. "This project will move us from traditional ways of managing the OR schedules to do AI enhanced operations."

Even just simple AI assistance with charting makes a difference. Athena Minor, MSN, RN, chief nursing and clinical officer of Ohio County Healthcare in Hartford, Ky., told Becker's some providers within the organization have started using AI charting assistance with clear benefits.

"For those providers that are currently utilizing this option we have seen an increase in patient volume capacity, decreased time for chart completion, and an increase in provider satisfaction," she said. "We will continue to explore ways that AI can work in tandem with our providers and staff to decrease tasks that are necessary, but time consuming, allowing for better patient interaction and quality care — and keep an eye on what innovations and challenges 2025 may bring."