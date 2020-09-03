Hospital COVID-19 discharges to face audits, OIG says

HHS' Office of Inspector General will audit hospitals to determine whether they complied with federal billing requirements for COVID-19 inpatients, the agency said in a recent work plan update.

Under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, hospitals receive a 20 percent pay bump for patients who are diagnosed with COVID-19 and discharged during the federal public health emergency.

OIG expects to issue the audits in 2022.

CMS recently said it will require hospitals to submit a positive COVID-19 test result to receive the payment boost.

