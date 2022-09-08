HHS says 1,714 providers had concerning billing for telehealth: 5 things to know

About 1,714 providers billed Medicare inappropriately for telehealth early in the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new report from the HHS Office of Inspector General.

The HHS gathered data from Medicare fee-for-service claims and Medicare Advantage encounter data from March 2020 through February 2021.

The regulators focused on the roughly 742,000 providers that billed for a telehealth service, looking for indicators of fraud, waste or abuse, and set a high threshold to identify providers with billing practices that pose a "high risk" to Medicare.

Five things to know: