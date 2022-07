HHS releases $142M in provider relief: Breakdown by state

HHS is releasing more than $142 million in Provider Relief Fund phase 4 payments, through the Health Resources and Services Administration, to 151 providers in July.

The latest payment series makes up "batch 8" of phase 4, with nearly $14.5 billion of the $17 billion in phase 4 funding now distributed. This is in addition to HRSA’s distribution of American Rescue Plan rural payments totaling over $8 billion.

Below is a breakdown of how much funding providers in 33 states (and Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico) will receive from the $142,449,553 distribution and the number of providers receiving payments, according to HRSA. Find the payment methodology from HRSA here.

Arizona

Total payments to providers: $109,621

Number of providers receiving payments: 1

California

Total payments to providers: $20,565,722

Number of providers receiving payments: 30

Colorado

Total payments to providers: $73,699,273

Number of providers receiving payments: 3

Connecticut

Total payments to providers: $173,835

Number of providers receiving payments: 2

District of Columbia

Total payments to providers: $222,282

Number of providers receiving payments: 1

Florida

Total payments to providers: $406,235

Number of providers receiving payments: 9

Georgia

Total payments to providers: $565,149

Number of providers receiving payments: 6

Hawaii

Total payments to providers: $226,370

Number of providers receiving payments: 3

Illinois

Total payments to providers: $213,359

Number of providers receiving payments: 7

Indiana

Total payments to providers: $91,537

Number of providers receiving payments: 3

Iowa

Total payments to providers: $107,045

Number of providers receiving payments: 1

Kentucky

Total payments to providers: $151,425

Number of providers receiving payments: 1

Louisiana

Total payments to providers: $3,376

Number of providers receiving payments: 2

Maryland

Total payments to providers: $34,186,076

Number of providers receiving payments: 7

Massachusetts

Total payments to providers: $967,551

Number of providers receiving payments: 2

Michigan

Total payments to providers: $1,491,777

Number of providers receiving payments: 6

Minnesota

Total payments to providers: $262,590

Number of providers receiving payments: 3

Mississippi

Total payments to providers: $132,394

Number of providers receiving payments: 1

Nevada

Total payments to providers: $227,006

Number of providers receiving payments: 2

New Jersey

Total payments to providers: $485,062

Number of providers receiving payments: 5

New York

Total payments to providers: $1,943,133

Number of providers receiving payments: 6

North Carolina

Total payments to providers: $185,357

Number of providers receiving payments: 1

North Dakota

Total payments to providers: $59,347

Number of providers receiving payments: 1

Ohio

Total payments to providers: $610,011

Number of providers receiving payments: 5

Oklahoma

Total payments to providers: $19,242

Number of providers receiving payments: 2

Oregon

Total payments to providers: $19,918

Number of providers receiving payments: 1

Pennsylvania

Total payments to providers: $149,653

Number of providers receiving payments: 5

Puerto Rico

Total payments to providers: $111,901

Number of providers receiving payments: 1

South Carolina

Total payments to providers: $120,140

Number of providers receiving payments: 2

Tennessee

Total payments to providers: $3,506,823

Number of providers receiving payments: 6

Texas

Total payments to providers: $1,337,256

Number of providers receiving payments: 18

Virginia

Total payments to providers: $8,682

Number of providers receiving payments: 3

Washington

Total payments to providers: $42,567

Number of providers receiving payments: 2

West Virginia

Total payments to providers: $34,556

Number of providers receiving payments: 1

Wisconsin

Total payments to providers: $13,283

Number of providers receiving payments: 2