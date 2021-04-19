HHS to give $145M to health center look-alikes

HHS is allocating $145 million in grant funding to health center look-alikes, which deliver primary care services to underserved communities but don't receive health center grants from the department, according to an April 19 HHS news release.

The department said about 100 health center look-alikes would be eligible for the funding. It will be used to support COVID-19 mitigation, vaccine administration and improved healthcare infrastructure.

The funds are part of the $7.6 billion that Congress granted to HHS to help community health centers fight COVID-19 under the American Rescue Plan.

Eligible health centers must apply to receive the funding by May 14.

"The Biden administration understands the urgency to get resources directly into communities hit hardest by the pandemic," said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. "Thanks to the American Rescue Plan, needed aid is coming to vulnerable communities."

