Healthcare industry job cuts fall in June

Job cuts in the healthcare industry fell significantly this June, according to a July 1 report from global outplacement and business and executive coaching firm Challenger, Grey & Christmas.

In June, the healthcare industry cut 964 jobs. In June 2020, the healthcare industry shed 1,712 jobs, and, in May of 2021, the industry eliminated 2,775 jobs.

Across all industries in the U.S., employers announced 20,475 job cuts in June. This is the lowest monthly total since June 2000, when 17,241 job cuts were recorded, according to the report.