Healthcare donations and COVID-19: 3 things to know

More than a third of Americans who made donations during the COVID-19 pandemic did so for supplies for healthcare workers, according to an AmeriSpeak Spotlight on Health national survey from NORC at the University of Chicago.

The survey, which 1,007 people responded to from April 23-27, found that 1 in 5 Americans said they or someone in their household donated to a person or an organization for COVID-19-related expenses during the first month of the pandemic.



Here are three things to know about healthcare donations from the survey:

1. Thirty-seven percent said they made donations for supplies for healthcare workers. Twenty percent said they donated for medical bills or treatments.



2. Among March tweets studied for the survey that were related to COVID-19 crowdfunding, 13 percent requested support for medical equipment.

3. Cash and check were king for donations. The survey found nearly 77 percent of people make direct contributions like check or cash payments to an organization or person. Seventeen percent used an online cash transfer platform like Venmo.

Read the full survey here.

More articles on healthcare finance:

10 health systems with strong finances

29 hospital bankruptcies in 2020

West Virginia hospital to close, lay off 340 employees

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.