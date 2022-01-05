Healthcare Anchor Network becomes independent nonprofit

Healthcare Anchor Network — a collaboration of healthcare systems working to make healthcare more inclusive — has become an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Over the last five years, the organization has grown to more than 65 members with more than 1,000 hospitals, according to a news release shared with Becker's. The network also purchases over $75 million annually and has more than $150 billion in invested assets.

"As a new organization, we look forward to deepening our network activities and sector impact to reach a critical mass of health systems adopting the anchor mission as an institutional priority to improve community health and well-being," said David Zuckerman, network president. "HAN is also aiming to expand our impact and reach through partnerships and affiliate memberships and advisory support to anchor collaboratives."