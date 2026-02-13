HCA’s 2025 revenue by geographic group 

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare recorded total revenue of $75.6 billion in 2025, up from $70.6 billion in 2024.

The for-profit system operates in three geographically organized groups:

The National Group: 53 hospitals in Alaska, California, Idaho, Indiana, Kentucky, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Tennessee, Utah and Virginia.

The Atlantic Group: 63 hospitals in Florida, Georgia, northern Kansas, Missouri and South Carolina.

The American Group: 66 hospitals in Colorado, central Kansas, Louisiana and Texas.

HCA also operates eight hospitals in England, which are included in the “corporate and other” group.

Here is the system’s full-year revenue broken down by group:

National Group

2025: $21.3 billion

2024: $19.7 billion

Atlantic Group

2025: $24.7 billion

2024: $23.4 billion

American Group

2025: $26.4 billion

2024: $24.7 billion

Corporate and other

2025: $3.2 billion

2024: $2.9 billion

HCA is projecting revenue between $76.5 billion and $80 billion in 2026.