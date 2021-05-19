HCA to fund $50M in community projects

Morgan Haefner 

HCA Healthcare established a $50 million fund to support projects in 25 of its communities, the Nashville, Tenn.-based health system said May 18.

The "Healthier Tomorrow Fund" will support grants to nonprofit organizations that run health and workforce projects. Up to $5 million will be distributed in the fund's first year to support high-priority community needs and health equity efforts. 

The 25 communities include cities in Texas, Florida, Missouri, Colorado and North Carolina. HCA plans to eventually expand the fund to additional communities.

