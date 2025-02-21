HCA subsidiary to close California hospital pediatric unit

Thousand Oaks, Calif.-based Los Robles Regional Medical Center will close its 12-bed pediatric unit July 1 due to low patient volumes, the VC Star reported Feb. 20.

The hospital is part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare's Los Robles Health System.

"By permanently closing the pediatric unit, we will be able to put greater focus on the specialties and services our community needs most," Phil Buttell, CEO of Los Robles Health System, said in a statement obtained by VC Star.

Los Robles Regional's emergency room will continue offering pediatric patients emergency care, and its birthing unit and neonatal intensive care will stay open. Seventeen people are employed within the hospital's pediatric unit, and all affected employees are anticipated to be offered new roles in the organization.

