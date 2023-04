HCA revenue grew $20.5B since 2015: An 8-year recap

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare has experienced tremendous growth over the last eight years, with revenue increasing from $39.7 billion in 2015 to $60.2 billion in 2022.

Over the same eight-year period, total expenses increased from $35.7 billion to $51.7 billion. In 2015, the for-profit health system reported a net income of $2.1 billion, which grew to a high of $7.7 billion in 2021, before dropping to $5.2 billion in 2022.

HCA has grown to include 182 hospitals, 2,300 care sites and more than 47,000 physicians across 20 states and the United Kingdom.

Here's a breakdown of HCA's key financial results over the last eight years:

2022

Revenue: $60.2 billion

Salaries and benefits: $27.7 billion

Supplies: $9.4 billion

*Plus other expenses

Total expenses: $51.7 billion

Operating income: $6.8 billion

Net income: $5.6 billion

2021

Revenue: $58.8 billion

Salaries and benefits: $26.8 billion

Supplies: $9.5 billion

*Plus other expenses

Total expenses: $48.9 billion

Operating income: $7.7 billion

Net income: $6.9 billion

2020

Revenue: $51.5 billion

Salaries and benefits: $23.9 billion

Supplies: $8.4 billion

*Plus other expenses

Total expenses: $46.1 billion

Operating income: $4.4 billion

Net income: $3.8 billion

2019

Revenue: $51.3 billion

Salaries and benefits: $23.6 billion

Supplies: $8.5 billion

*Plus other expenses

Total expenses: $46.1 billion

Operating income: $4.1 billion

Net income: $3.5 billion

2018

Revenue: $46.7 billion

Salaries and benefits: $21.4 billion

Supplies: $7.7 billion

*Plus other expenses

Total expenses: $41.3 billion

Operating income: $4.4 billion

Net income: $3.8 billion

2017

Revenue: $43.6 billion

Salaries and benefits: $20.1 billion

Supplies: $7.3 billion

*Plus other expenses

Total expenses: $39.2 billion

Operating income: $2.7 billion

Net income: $2.2 billion

2016

Revenue: $41.5 billion

Salaries and benefits: $18.9 billion

Supplies: $6.9 billion

*Plus other expenses

Total expenses: $36.7 billion

Operating income: $3.4 billion

Net income: $2.9 billion

2015

Revenue: $39.7 billion

Salaries and benefits: $18.1 billion

Supplies: $6.6 billion

*Plus other expenses

Total expenses: $35.7 billion

Operating income: $2.7 billion



Net income: $2.1 billion