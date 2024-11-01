HCA Q3 revenue by geographic group

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare posted revenues of $17.5 billion in the third quarter of 2024, up from $16.2 billion over the same period in 2023.

The for-profit system operates in three geographically organized groups:

The National Group includes 55 hospitals in Alaska, California, Idaho, Indiana, Kentucky, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Tennessee, Utah and Virginia.

The Atlantic Group includes 62 hospitals in Florida, Georgia, northern Kansas, Missouri and South Carolina.

The American Group includes 62 hospitals in Colorado, central Kansas, Louisiana and Texas.

HCA also operates eight hospitals in England, which are included in the "corporate and other" group.

Here is the system's third-quarter revenue broken down by group:

National Group

2024: $4.9 billion

2023: $4.4 billion

American Group

2024: $6 billion

2023: $5.5 billion

Atlantic Group

2024: $5.6 billion

2023: $5.5 billion

Corporate and other

2024: $999 million

2023: $900 million













