HCA plans to sell $2.4B of debt

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare intends to offer two batches of senior secured notes worth nearly $2.4 billion.

The first batch of secured notes, worth $850 million, will be due in 2031 and carry a yield to maturity of 2.4 percent. The second batch, $1.5 billion, will be due in 2051 and have a yield to maturity of 3.5 percent, according to the Nashville Post.

HCA will use a combination of cash from operations and the proceeds from the offering to repay the outstanding $1.4 billion in senior secured term loans and $1.1 billion in senior secured term loans and for general purposes.