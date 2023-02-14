Hawaii proposes increased funds for Medicaid to bring in $42M more annually, match Medicare

The governor of Hawaii is proposing additional state funding that would result in $42 million annually of increased Medicaid reimbursement.

By implementing $25 million in fiscal year 2024 and a further $20 million in fiscal year 2025, such proposals would increase the Medicaid reimbursement rates up to 100 percent of Medicare, Gov. Josh Green, MD, said.

"These state funds will bring in an additional $42 million in federal funds in each fiscal year and ensure access to high quality healthcare for our Medicaid population," he said.

Other healthcare proposals in the governor's statement included approximately $30 million to go toward various mental health programs in Hawaii.