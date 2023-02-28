Harris Health delivers nearly $5B in county economic impact

Bellaire, Texas-based Harris Health System has injected about $4.8 billion into Harris County and another $900 million across the state.

The health system, in collaboration with independent consulting firm Tripp Umbach, measured its economic impact and community benefit, according to a Feb. 23 news release.

Five notes from the report:

1. Every dollar Harris Health received in ad valorem tax revenue created $5.89 in the county's economy.

2. Harris Health supports 34,396 direct and indirect jobs in Texas, and 29,237 of those jobs are in the county.

3. Harris Health in fiscal year 2022 saved more than $1.8 billion in healthcare costs. For county taxpayers, that saved $2.30 for every dollar in county taxes collected.

4. Harris Health employees donated $4.2 million to charity and volunteered with nonprofits.

5. Its hospital expansion, slated to be complete in 2028, is expected to support 18,871 jobs and generate $48.2 million in state and local taxes.