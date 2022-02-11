GoFundMe launched for New Jersey hospital worker set on fire by travel nurse

A GoFundMe campaign was launched Feb. 10 for a patient care technician who was severely burned in an attack by a travel nurse earlier this week at a New Jersey hospital.

The 54-year-old woman, who is not being publicly identified at the request of her family, was attacked Feb. 7 in a break room at Hackensack (N.J.) University Medical Center. The woman is in critical but stable condition and is being treated for severe burns to her face, upper body and hands.

"This patient care tech was a hard-working woman," the GoFundMe page reads. "A kind woman who worked hard every day and never took any shortcuts."

As of 4:15 p.m. Feb. 11, the GoFundMe has raised $11,829 of its $50,000 goal.

"Any donation is truly truly appreciated to help support her family through this devastating time and to help her recover as quickly as possible," the GoFundMe page reads.

Investigators said 31-year-old Nicholas Pagano, threw an ignitable fluid on the victim, set her on fire and beat her with a wrench, according to NJ.com. After the attack, Mr. Pagano fled the hospital. He was found dead by apparent suicide early in the morning on Feb. 8.

Mr. Pagano had been working on a contract basis at the medical center since November 2021. Hackensack Meridian said Mr. Pagano had undergone a full screening before starting at the facility.



Access the GoFundMe page here.