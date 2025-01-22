Georgia system kicks off closed-hospital demolition plans

Marietta, Ga.-based Wellstar Health System is looking to begin demolition of its closed Atlanta Medical Center Campus by the end of March 2025, the Atlanta Business Chronicle reported Jan. 22.

The 460-bed hospital closed its doors in late 2022 due to falling revenue and increased costs that Wellstar claimed put it at financial risk. The closure left Grady Memorial Hospital as Atlanta's sole level 1 trauma center, the publication said.

The facility's demolition is considered to be among the first steps in transforming the hospital campus into a mixed-use community with gathering spaces, health facilities, housing and retail.

The Integral Group, the project's master developer, plans to conduct the project in four phases, according to a proposed schedule and phasing obtained by the Chronicle. The final phase could be completed by 2034.

