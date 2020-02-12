Georgia hospital gets cash lifeline

Evans Memorial Hospital in Claxton, Ga., has received a financial lifeline after its board of directors raised concerns about the 49-bed hospital's future, according to WTOC.

"Due to the current financial status of the hospital, the Evans Memorial Hospital Board of Directors has notified the Hospital Authority of Evans County that they can no longer continue to operate Evans Memorial Hospital," states a Feb. 6. letter from the board and local hospital authority to county commissioners.

The letter prompted county commissioners to take action. On Feb. 7, commissioners called an emergency meeting and authorized the release of $462,000 to the hospital from the county's general fund, according to The Claxton Enterprise.

Hospital leaders cited lower reimbursement and increases in costs, indigent care and bad debt as reasons for the hospital's financial distress. They say long-term financial assistance is needed and are seeking $1 million in subsidies from the county.

