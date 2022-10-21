Georgia hospital begins $65M expansion project

Piedmont Newnan (Ga.) Hospital celebrated a groundbreaking ceremony Oct. 20 for its first phase of a $65 million expansion which will eventually add 50 extra beds.

The hospital in fast-growing Coweta County opened in 2012, and since then the county has grown by nearly 22 percent. Piedmont Newnan has seen a corresponding increase in outpatient and inpatient numbers of over 60 percent each, higher emergency admissions and an 85 percent jump in surgeries.

The original 136-bed hospital was already expanded to 167 beds but is now full again. The new South Tower will incorporate the extra 50 beds in an additional 80,000 square feet with construction expected to be complete in Spring 2024. The initial tower will have three floors with the structural design to eventually support five additional floors.

The hospital has the most Leapfrog A hospital safety grades in the state.