Georgia Clinical and Translational Science Alliance receives $73.7M to accelerate research

The National Institutes of Health awarded $58.6 million to the Atlanta-based Georgia Clinical & Translational Science Alliance. Additionally, the alliance received $15.1 million in funding from its academic institutions.

Funding will be distributed over five years. According to an Oct. 6 news release, it will advance alliance efforts to improve the quality of clinical and translational research and transform research results to impact individual health outcomes across the country.

The Georgia Clinical & Translational Science Alliance is a collaborative research alliance that includes Emory University, Morehouse School of Medicine, Georgia Institute of Technology, and the University of Georgia and partners like Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.

The latest funding allows researchers to develop new tools in bioinformatics and biostatistics, pilot grants to fuel further research and help train the next generation of scientific investigators, according to the release.

"We're excited to continue this long-standing Georgia-wide partnership providing an environment where clinical and translational research can flourish," said David Stephens, MD, interim executive vice president for health affairs at Emory University.