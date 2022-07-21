Geisinger hospital receives level 1 trauma accreditation

Wilkes-Barre, Pa.-based Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center has been declared a level 1 trauma center by the Pennsylvania Trauma Systems Foundation following a review of resources and ability to treat trauma patients.

"Trauma programs like those at Geisinger are an important resource for all of our neighbors and communities as they provide the highest level of emergent care in times of need," Denise Torres, MD, chair of the Geisinger Surgery Institute, said in a July 21 press release. "Our teams are always available to provide lifesaving care for those who need it."

Trauma centers offer more specialty services than a regular hospital to combat critical, complex injuries. Geisinger Wyoming Valley will now offer these services as well as around-the-clock care, preventive care and rehabilitation.