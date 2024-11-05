Former Steward hospital misses payroll for some workers

Some employees at St. Joseph Medical Center in Houston say they did not receive the correct amount on their Nov. 1 paychecks, or receive them at all, ABC13 reported Nov. 4.

Dallas-based Steward Health Care sought Chapter 11 protection in May. In September, Healthcare Systems of America, an affiliate of Glendale, Calif.-based American Healthcare Systems, assumed operations of eight Steward hospitals, including St. Joseph.

One hospital employee told ABC13 that dozens of staff members either did not receive their paychecks or did not receive the full amount owed.

"Unfortunately, due to a variety of technical issues that developed during the recent management transition away from Steward Health Care, this payroll contained a significant number of errors," Faisal Gill, chief legal officer of American Healthcare Systems, said in a statement shared with Becker's on Nov. 5. "This is completely unacceptable, and we are taking measures to make sure nothing like this can ever happen again … We apologize to everyone who was affected."

Staff members will receive accurate funds for payroll by the end of the day Nov. 5, Mr. Gill confirmed.