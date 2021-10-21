Former HCA Healthcare CEO gives $10M to medical school

The former CEO of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and his wife made a $10 million donation to Belmont University's medical school, the university announced Oct. 20.

Retired HCA Chair and CEO Milton Johnson and his wife, Denice Johnson, made the donation in honor of Thomas F. Frist Jr, MD, the college's namesake and HCA co-founder. Belmont is establishing the Thomas F. Frist, Jr. College of Medicine in collaboration with HCA.

Mr. Johnson, chair of the Belmont board of trustees, said Nashville is "the nation's healthcare capital" largely because of the work of Dr. Frist.



"I'm eager to watch as the next generation of healthcare providers are trained at Belmont with similar drive to serve and care for patients, families and communities," Mr. Johnson said.

The $10 million gift will name the Milton and Denice Johnson Lobby of the college's new building, which is being built on Belmont's campus in Nashville.