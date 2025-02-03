Former HCA CFO joins Ensemble Health Partners board

Retired HCA Healthcare Executive Vice President and CFO Bill Rutherford is joining revenue cycle management company Ensemble Health Partners' board of managers.

Mr. Rutherford retired as CFO of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA in May after a decade in the role. He spent a total of 34 years with the health system.

Ensemble President and CEO Judson Ivy said in a Feb. 3 news release that Mr. Rutherford has a "proven history of driving meaningful results for healthcare providers while navigating the complexity the industry faces today."

"His expertise aligns perfectly with Ensemble’s mission of delivering a frictionless revenue cycle and exceptional patient experiences," Mr. Ivy said.

Boston-based Mass General Brigham's Chief Information and Digital Officer Jane Moran joined Ensemble's board of managers in October.

Ensemble manages more than $37 billion in annual net patient revenue, according to the release. The RCM company struck partnerships with several health systems last year, including Lewes, Del.-based Beebe Healthcare, Roanoke, Va.-based Carilion Clinic, and West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health.







