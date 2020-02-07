Florida hospital ordered to pay employees $107K in back wages

Flagler Hospital, a nonprofit hospital in St. Augustine, Fla., will pay $107,185 in back wages to 141 employees for violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act, the U.S. Department of Labor announced Feb. 5.

Investigators from the Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division found Flagler Hospital automatically deducted time from emergency room and labor and delivery employees' timecards for meal breaks, even when they worked through those breaks. That policy resulted in unpaid overtime worked as well as recordkeeping violations, according to the Department of Labor.

"Non-profit organizations are not excluded from the pay requirements of the Fair Labor Standards Act," Wage and Hour District Director Daniel White said in a news release. "Employees must be paid all the wages they have legally earned. We encourage all employers to reach out to us for assistance and to use the variety of tools we offer to ensure that their pay practices comply with federal law."

