Endeavor Health plans $100M hospital modernization

Endeavor Health is planning a new $100 million project to modernize Elmhurst (Ill.) Hospital, according to CBS News.

Four things to know:

1. The project would add three operating rooms with advanced support facilities, four labor and delivery rooms, and a 16-bed observation unit.

2. Endeavor will renovate the existing facility and add two stories above the cancer center, which the hospital is also expanding in the coming months.

3. Elmhurst Hospital hopes the additions will streamline patient flow and add capacity to meet future care delivery needs.

4. The health system includes nine hospitals and more than 300 care sites across Chicagoland. Formerly known as NorthShore University HealthSystem, the enterprise rebranded in 2023 to unite the legacy academic health system, Edward-Elmhurst Health, Swedish Hospital and Northwest Community Healthcare.