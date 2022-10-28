Employer cost for average family premiums more than $22K, study says

Premiums for employer-sponsored family health insurance in the U.S. average $22,463, according to an Oct. 27 report from the Kaiser Family Foundation.

The 2022 Benchmark Kaiser Family Foundation Health Benefits Survey included interviews with 2,188 non-federal public and private firms. Researchers found that worker contributions average $6,106 toward the family premium cost, with employers paying the rest, according to the report. For workers with an annual deductible for single coverage, the average is $1,763.

Workers at firms with less than 200 workers pay, on average, $7,556 out of their paychecks annually for family coverage. That number is nearly $2,000 more than workers at larger firms, who pay an average of $5,580 annually. Workers at small and large firms contribute similar amounts toward single coverage. However, workers at small firms have much larger deductibles on average. About 49 percent of workers at small firms face an average deductible of at least $2,000, while only 25 percent of workers at large firms have similar averages.

"Employers are already concerned about what they pay for health premiums, but this could be the calm before the storm, as recent inflation suggests that larger increases are imminent. Given the tight labor market and rising wages, it will be tough for employers to shift costs onto workers when costs spike," said Kaiser Family Foundation President and CEO Drew Altman.

View the full 2022 Employer Health Benefits Survey report here.