Eligible Kentucky hospitals can get up to $1.1B more in Medicaid payments in 2022

Kentucky hospitals that meet federal quality measures can receive up to $1.1 billion in increased Medicaid payments in 2022, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Dec. 29.

The funding is available through a federally approved, state-directed payment model, according to a news release from the governor's office.

This is the second announcement in 2021 of additional funding after Mr. Beshear announced in January that Kentucky hospitals would receive an additional $800 million to $1 billion.

More than one-third of the state's population is enrolled in Medicaid, according to the release.

"Health care is a basic human right, and our people deserve the best care possible," Mr. Beshear said. "This year, our state has faced so much tragedy and heartbreak from the pandemic, tornadoes and other natural disasters, and we are thankful to our hospitals for continuing to provide quality health care to our Kentucky families in need."