El Centro data reveals major operating challenges

Troubled El Centro (Calif.) Regional Medical Center has released data showing significant ongoing financial challenges, including operating income $17.8 million under budget for the fiscal year to date as of March 31.

The hospital, an affiliate of UC San Diego Health, said inpatient revenue was 43 percent under budget for the month of January while operating expenses were 3.3 percent more than the budgeted amount for the fiscal year up to Jan. 31.

The net operating loss in January was $3.8 million because of low patient volume and high uncompensated costs of care, El Centro said. It was the sixth straight month of operating losses, which totaled $22 million as of Feb. 28.

El Centro's CEO and CFO resigned in January, and the center appointed a new CEO, Pablo Velez, PhD, RN, on April 12.