Dell gifts push UT Austin support past $1B, fund new medical campus

Michael and Susan Dell have surpassed $1 billion in total giving to the University of Texas at Austin, becoming the university’s first billion-dollar donors, according to an April 21 news release.

The latest investment will support development of the UT Dell Campus for Advanced Research, anchored by an AI-focused UT Dell Medical Center expected to open in 2030. The Dells’ investment will also support expanded supercomputing capabilities, student scholarships and housing.

The medical center will integrate Houston-based University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to provide cancer care as part of the new campus.

The university plans to break ground on the medical center later in 2026.

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