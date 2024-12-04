CVS Health to close Utah MinuteClinics

CVS Health has shared plans to close its three MinuteClinic locations in Utah by Dec. 7.

The closures come due to the company's regular evaluation of its MinuteClinics to ensure they are meeting patient demand and aligning with the company's healthcare delivery strategy, a spokesperson for CVS said in a Dec. 4 statement shared with Becker's.

The company shared plans to close or sell 29 stores and exit its infusion services in early October. CVS also laid off 2,900 employees at the end of September and will cut 632 employees starting Dec. 8 as part of a $2 billion cost-cutting initiative to improve its financial health.

CVS will look for other company opportunities for employees affected by the closures and will offer severance benefits to those unable to find a new position.