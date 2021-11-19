County leaders launch effort to save Pennsylvania hospital

A group of Chester County officials are working to keep a Pennsylvania hospital slated to close Jan. 1 from shutting down, according to Daily Local News.

West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health announced Sept. 28 plans to close Jennersville Hospital in West Grove, Pa. Tower Health said the decision to close the facility would strengthen its financial position.

Concerned over the closure, Cheryl Kuhn, president of the Southern Chester County Chamber of Commerce, and Gary Smith, president and CEO of the Chester County Economic Development Council, have been working together to try to find a way to save the hospital.

The duo is working to see if a group of investors would be willing to step in and save the facility. Ms. Kuhn is also working to get together a group of people, including local lawmakers, to drive and meet with Tower Health executives about changing their minds.

"We have to stamp our feet and bang our fists on the counter and say you need to know you are hurting us," Ms. Kuhn said. "This is critically important. It will impact our local economy and severely impact businesses that want to move into this area. They will reconsider if there is no community hospital here."

