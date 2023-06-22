Cook County Health projects small shortfall even as it expects to lose $40M in Medicaid payments

Chicago-based Cook County Health, the largest provider in its service area for low-income and uninsured people, estimates it will lose $40 million because of patients losing their Medicaid coverage, according to a June 22 WBEZ Chicago report.

That news comes on the back of a planned Cook County budget for fiscal 2024 which is expected to have a shortfall of $86 million.

Despite the projected Medicaid loss, Cook County Health is forecasting only a $3 million shortfall for the period.

Contract labor is expected to increase next year at the two-hospital system even though it has reduced its reliance on such staff in the first quarter of this year. The system is anchored by the 450-bed flagship John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital.

Cook County Health is also reevaluating the future of its Provident Hospital, which the system was looking to replace. Further investments are being made in the South Side of Chicago facility, according to CEO Israel Rocha.