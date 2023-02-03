Connecticut governor pushing for $2B medical debt relief plan

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont is proposing to use $20 million in federal COVID-19 recovery funds to eliminate up to $2 billion in medical debt for state residents.

The governor intends to include the proposal in the state's biennial state budget, according to a Feb. 2 news release from his office. Under the plan, the state would partner with a nonprofit organization that buys medical debt and eliminates it at a fraction of its original cost.

"This initiative will not only help Connecticut residents who are saddled with debt financially, but it also lifts the significant emotional toll that this type of debt has on individuals who do not have the means to get out, especially for those who are simultaneously experiencing significant medical problems," Mr. Lamont said in the release.