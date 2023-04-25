Conifer, Welldoc partner on health app

Conifer Health Solutions and digital health company Welldoc are partnering on a personalized digital health app called Conifer Connect.

Conifer Connect will use Welldoc's advanced artificial intelligence engine to sync with smart devices — such as fitness trackers and blood glucose meters — to help users track their vitals, medications, food, weight, activity, blood pressure and sleep, according to an April 25 joint news release from the companies. The ability to aggregate these data points and identify patterns allows the app to provide daily and weekly trends to help users make better health decisions and keep their personal health nurse updated on progress.

The app can be accessed through Conifer's Personal Health Management program as part of members' available benefits and is compatible with any smartphone or tablet, according to the release.