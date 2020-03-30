Congress begins prepping 4th COVID-19 relief package

Legislators, administration officials and others are already working on another stimulus package to combat the economic impact of COVID-19, just days after President Donald Trump signed a $2 trillion emergency spending bill into law, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Since early March, President Trump has signed three emergency funding bills into law, and each has been larger than the last. There are several ideas being floated for the fourth phase, including extending the benefits included in the $2 trillion package enacted last week and providing more funds to shore up state government budgets.

"The left is going to want to do infrastructure, welfare payments and food stamps," Stephen Moore, a fellow at the conservative Heritage Foundation, told WSJ. "Our side will want to do tax cuts and deregulation."

Debate on the fourth phase is expected to begin by late April, according to the report.

