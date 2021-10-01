Community mental health centers awarded $825M in grants

In response to the mental health crisis exposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, 231 community mental health centers around the country will see $825 million distributed in federal grants.

The pandemic took a toll on many, with 41 percent of adults reporting symptoms of anxiety and/or depression in January 2021, up from 11 percent between January and June 2019. The continued effects of the pandemic are still manifesting as worsened mental health and substance abuse outcomes.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted many aspects of Americans' lives — these disruptions are especially difficult for people battling mental health disorders," said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra.

In response to the crisis, HHS' Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration announced the grant awardees Sept. 28. The grants will help community centers to provide prevention and treatment options and meet patients where they are.

"Every American deserves access to behavioral health services in the communities where they live, and we recognize the urgent need to bolster those services for minority populations and those living in economically disadvantaged communities," said Miriam Delphin-Rittmon, PhD, leader of SAMHSA.

The community centers can use the grants for implementing outreach strategies for vulnerable populations, providing staff training on health disparities and expanding capacity, among other things.