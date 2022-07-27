CMS will hike inpatient rehab payments next year: 3 things to know

CMS released its annual Inpatient Rehabilitation Facility Prospective Payment System final rule July 27, which boosts payments for inpatient rehabilitation facilities in 2023.

Three takeaways from the final rule:

1. The Medicare payment rate for inpatient rehabilitation facilities will increase by 3.9 percent in 2023. CMS estimates that total payments will increase by $275 million next year.

2. CMS is finalizing a permanent 5 percent cap on the annual wage index, which CMS said will smooth year-to-year in providers' wage index payments.

3. Inpatient rehab facilities will be required to collect data on all patients, regardless of payer, effective in 2026. Providers will need to start collecting patient assessment instrument data on all patients receiving care at an inpatient rehabilitation facility beginning Oct. 1, 2024. CMS said the change will provide a more complete picture of the quality of care provided to Medicare patients at these facilities.

Access the final rule here.