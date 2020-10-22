CMS to delay start of radiation oncology payment model

CMS announced Oct. 21 that it will delay the start date for its new radiation oncology alternative payment model until July 2021.

In an Oct. 21 update, CMS said it has received feedback from several stakeholders about the challenges of preparing to implement the new payment model by Jan. 1, 2021. The department said it intends to delay the model start date to July 1 through upcoming rule-making.

The radiation oncology payment model will test prospective, bundled payments to providers for 16 cancer types. Under the model, payments would cover 90-day episodes of care. The model aims to improve care outcomes for cancer patients who receive radiotherapy while lowering Medicare costs.

